New details emerge about the killing of Selami Hasani in Fier

On Monday morning, the city of Fier was shaken by a serious crime after around 60-year-old Selami Hasani was shot dead.

According to police information, the victim had been released from prison only a few weeks earlier, having served a 25-year sentence for the murder of Julian Isufaj, the nephew of Arben Isufaj, known by the nickname Ben Qimja.

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What makes the incident even more shocking is that the perpetrators entered the Hasani family’s home, where they wounded the victim’s brother as well.

The circumstances and motives behind the incident remain unclear. Police are expected to issue an official statement with further details about the killing.

What the investigation file said about Selami Hasani’s involvement in the 2002 murder in Fier.

“On March 25, 2002, in the city of Fier, at a place known as ‘Sheshi i Valutës,’ Pëllumb Yzeiraj fired a gun at a ‘Benz’ SUV in which Julian Isufaj and Bledar Kastrati were traveling. As a result, Julian Isufaj and Esat Taze were killed, while Bledar Kastrati and Taip Sulaj were wounded. Hasani is said to have stood beside the vehicle from which shots were fired at the targets, then left the scene in the same vehicle, pursued by a police car.

“Based on the evidence gathered, it was concluded that those tried, Pëllumb Yzeiraj and Selami Hasani, acting in cooperation, secured the vehicle and the automatic weapon used in the crime before killing the two aforementioned individuals and endangering the lives of many others.

“For this reason, the Court of Appeal reasoned that the criminal act was committed as part of a blood feud, despite the defense’s claim that the true motive for the crime had not been investigated.”