Government approves revised proposal for 2026 budget rebalance

Government approves revised proposal for 2026 budget rebalance

The government today approved the revised proposal to rebalance the 2026 budget, which also provides for several reallocations of budget funds. The decision was taken at today’s meeting following the completion of a review by the Committee on Financing and Budget. The document will return to Parliament for approval at a plenary session.

According to the Ministry of Finance, total budget revenue under the proposed amendments is projected to reach 374.2 billion denars, around 5.3 billion denars below previous projections. Total expenditure has been reduced by the same amount and is now planned at 420.5 billion denars. Meanwhile, the budget deficit remains unchanged at 46.3 billion denars, or 3.9% of GDP.

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The proposed rebalance of the 2026 budget projects economic growth of 4.3%.

The ministry explains that the reallocation of funds among budget users aims to bring budget execution into line with the amounts planned through the end of the year and enable priority payments to be made.

As the Ministry of Finance explains, the proposed amendments and additions to the 2026 budget aim to adjust it to new economic circumstances, revenue and expenditure trends during the year, and the actual pace of expenditure execution.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 17:01

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