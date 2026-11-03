Rama in prison” chants in Brussels as Albanians protest during the prime minister’s visit

During his visit to Brussels today, Prime Minister Edi Rama was also met with protests by Albanians. Footage of the moment has been shared on social media.

In the video, protesters can be heard repeatedly chanting “Rama in prison.” The head of the Albanian government turns his head but does not respond.

Të lidhura None found

Rama has faced similar opposition during previous official trips outside Albania. Albanians have organized protests against him in several European countries, as well as in the United States.