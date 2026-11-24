Fraudulent messages in the name of Centar Municipality Parking in Skopje: 20,000 denars demanded

PE “Parking of the Municipality of Centar” has warned citizens about fake SMS messages sent by unknown individuals who are using the company’s name without authorization. The messages claim that recipients have unpaid parking fees and urge them to settle the amounts through fake websites.

The senders also mention fines of at least 20,000 denars and threaten to suspend vehicle registration if payment is not made.

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The company clarifies that it did not send these notices and that they are part of an online fraud scheme known as phishing, in which its name is being misused.

Citizens are advised not to reply to the messages, click on the links, or provide personal or bank card details. The company also urges them not to make payments through these links.

Anyone who has already shared their payment card details or made a payment should contact their bank immediately and report the case to the Ministry of Interior.

To check for any possible parking fees, citizens should use only the official channels of PE “Parking of the Municipality of Centar”: the website www.poc.mk, the email address [email protected], or the phone numbers 02/3212-488 and 02/3212-489.

The company urges people to exercise extra caution to avoid possible financial losses and the misuse of personal data.