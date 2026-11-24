Today, at an event presenting the Unified Fines System, Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the process of issuing fines would now be fully traceable, with a unified legal basis and the identification of every employee who decides to issue a fine.

According to Rama, the new system will enable institutional leaders to monitor their processes and employees’ activities in real time.

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The prime minister said that the activities of inspectors in the field and the conduct of police officers in their interactions with citizens would be tracked using designated codes.

The system will also make it possible to assess in real time situations in which intervention, assistance or support is needed.

“It is important to emphasize that the process of issuing fines is no longer untraceable. There is one consistent process, a clear legal basis for everyone, and all employees who issue fines are identified. This gives institutional leaders the ability to see all processes and the conduct of their human resources, as if on a map. The next step is to create the national register of fines, which will effectively bring to a close a process that has not been easy, because it has taken a long time to get to this point. I would also like to add that the project we announced to equip all police officers and field inspectors with body cameras will begin soon. The cameras will be active at all times and will be part of the AI system we have built at the monitoring center. Designated codes are used to track the activities of inspectors in the field and officers’ conduct toward citizens. Situations in which assistance and support are needed are assessed in real time. Most importantly, this takes the relationship between the state and citizens to a new level,” he said.