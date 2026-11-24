The new draft law on the Specialist Chambers in The Hague is expected to be ready by the end of this week and then sent to the Kosovo Assembly for a vote. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the experts working on the draft are expected to finish their work soon.

Kosovo’s two largest parties have agreed on the initiative: the ruling Vetëvendosje Movement and the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK). The agreement comes after several weeks of uncertainty over the first law, which was passed by the Assembly on October 6 and sent back for reconsideration after Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula vetoed it.

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Efforts to amend the law on the Specialist Chambers began after former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) leaders Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi and Rexhep Selimi were convicted of war crimes. A week ago, another panel of the Court also convicted Thaçi of obstructing the administration of justice.

After meeting with Kurti, PDK acting leader Vlora Çitaku said the new initiative on the law enjoys political and public unity. She recalled that the Vetëvendosje Movement was the PDK’s political opponent when the law was introduced and passed, as it is today. Despite deep political differences over governance, Çitaku said, the KLA remains a shared value. She added that the initiative no longer belongs solely to the PDK, but also has the support of Kosovo’s institutions.

Following the first-instance ruling issued by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague on September 16 against the four former KLA leaders, Kosovo authorities set up a working group to develop a strategy for the appeal proceedings before the Specialist Chambers.

Kurti said the state working group continues to consider the first-instance verdict unjust, both legally and morally. He said the government is working to have the decision corrected by the Appeals Chamber of the Specialist Chambers.

The group is led by Kosovo Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca and includes representatives of the Kosovo Assembly. President Justina Shiroka-Pula has expressed support for it, with the aim of coordinating institutional and diplomatic efforts to document, protect and affirm the historical truth about Kosovo’s liberation war and the role of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

The Assembly’s effort to make legal changes has also prompted legal debate, while the trial of the former KLA leaders has yet to reach a final ruling. Ehat Miftaraj, director of the Kosovo Law Institute (KLI), told DW earlier that the verdicts are highly significant both legally and politically.

Miftaraj recalled that the Specialist Chambers were established by the Republic of Kosovo itself through constitutional amendments and the relevant legislation, with the expectation that justice would be delivered according to the highest international standards for a fair and impartial trial. However, he said, the course of the proceedings has created the impression that judges, prosecutors and certain international actors have treated both the defendants and Kosovo with distrust and prejudice, often taking a dismissive approach.

He said reactions and opposition in Kosovo should also be viewed in the historical and emotional context of the war, as well as in light of citizens’ experiences during and after it.

The amendments passed in early October were not intended to close the Court. Among other things, they would have restricted its jurisdiction, narrowed the period and territory over which it could rule, and reduced the maximum prison sentence to 15 years. The changes also included the possibility of serving sentences in Kosovo.

Meanwhile, senior European Union officials continue to voice concern about initiatives to amend the law on the Specialist Chambers. At an earlier meeting of EU foreign ministers, Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos strongly criticized the Kosovo Assembly’s decision, calling it unacceptable and contrary to international rule-of-law standards.