In a brief statement to the media, Socialist Party parliamentary group leader Taulant Balla responded to the group’s decision to expel MP Elisa Spiropali.

After the meeting, Balla expressed regret over the decision, emphasizing that it had been made in accordance with the Socialist Party’s statute and the parliamentary group’s rules of procedure.

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Taulant Balla: At the end of the meeting, we also discussed matters concerning the organization and internal discipline of the Socialist Party, which are not up for discussion with the media.

What led you to expel her?

Taulant Balla: Matters discussed internally are not up for discussion with the media. You will receive the documentation that will be made available to parliament regarding this decision, which was also announced to the group today in accordance with the parliamentary group’s rules of procedure. After nine years, I’m sorry we had to reach this decision. This legislative term has 30 months left. In this case, the decision follows the statute and rules of procedure word for word. This also happens in the German Bundestag; the group’s rules of procedure contain an article, Article 28.

Will you communicate with Spiropali?

Taulant Balla: Of course. I communicate with all members of parliament.

MP Elisa Spiropali was expelled from the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group this Tuesday, November 24, and is now an independent MP.

During the parliamentary group meeting, the Socialists voted in favor of expelling Spiropali. The only MPs who abstained were Erion Braçe and Bledi Çuçi. Spiropali herself was not present at the meeting, nor was Edi Rama.

At the Socialist Party Assembly held on November 14, Prime Minister and party leader Edi Rama expelled Spiropali and former MP Plarent Ndreca from all governing bodies.