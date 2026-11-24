Electricity purchases by the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK) became a subject of debate between ruling-party and opposition MPs on the Committee for Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation.

During a review of the Energy Regulatory Office’s (ERO) 2025 annual work report, Democratic League of Kosovo MP Ermal Sadiku asked ERO board members whether KEK buys electricity. He cited public statements by government representatives saying that KEK does not buy electricity, noting that several MPs and two ministers, one male and one female, had made that claim.

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Vetëvendosje Movement MP Taulant Kelmendi responded that they had said KEK buys electricity, but only in small quantities. The debate continued after his intervention, with fellow LVV MP Ilir Kërçeli also disputing Sadiku’s remarks.

ERO board chair Driton Gojani explained that KEK determines each day how much electricity it has available. If production falls, he said, KEK is obliged to secure enough electricity to meet the nominated amount, but this happens for only a few hours.

Gojani is continuing his report to the Committee for Economy.