Nurije Syla, Arlinda Zekaj’s former mother-in-law, arrested on suspicion of inciting murder

Nurije Syla, Arlinda Zekaj’s former mother-in-law, has been arrested by police about a month after her murder.

She is suspected of having incited Arlinda’s murder.

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Arlinda was killed on the evening of October 25 at her home in Vitomiricë. Shortly beforehand, police had escorted her home after she reported domestic violence.

Her former brother-in-law, Albert Sylaj, is suspected of the murder. He was arrested on October 27 in Deçan.

A court hearing for Arlinda’s former husband, Jeton Syla, is expected to be held today.