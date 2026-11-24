Veliaj asks not to undergo surgery in Fier; GJKKO says the decision rests with the Prisons Directorate

The Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) has responded to a request from Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj concerning where he will undergo surgery.

Veliaj refused the procedure scheduled at the Memorial Hospital in Fier and asked the GJKKO to intervene.

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However, the Special Court clarified that deciding which medical institution will treat a person in pretrial detention is not within its authority.

In its official response, the Special Court stressed that organizing and ensuring healthcare for people in pretrial detention and convicted prisoners is the responsibility of the General Directorate of Prisons, in accordance with the law in force.