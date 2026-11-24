The unified “e-Gjoba” system is launched / Dashnor Sula: Every fine will be traceable through to enforcement, and citizens must know why they were fined

The unified “e-Gjoba” system has been launched, a platform designed to standardize the administration and tracking of administrative fines issued by state institutions.

Dashnor Sula, head of the General Inspectorate, described the initiative as an important step toward greater transparency and accountability in public administration.

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According to Sula, the system will enable accurate documentation of every administrative decision, the tracking of procedures and the monitoring of obligations through to their enforcement.

“The launch of the e-Gjoba system marks an important step in how state institutions administer and track administrative fines. It brings us together around a concrete responsibility: to document every decision accurately, make every procedure traceable and follow every obligation through to its enforcement. Behind every fine there is a responsible institution and a citizen or business that must have clear information. Citizens must know why they were fined, which institution issued the fine, how they can pay or appeal it, and what stage the review is at,” Sula said.

Sula said the General Inspectorate would administer the system and serve as the central point of coordination among the institutions using the platform.

“As the system administrator, the General Inspectorate will be the coordination point for this process. We are committed to monitoring the use of the register, cooperating with institutions and using the information collected to provide a clearer picture of how fines are progressing,” he added.