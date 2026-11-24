The Transparency Board has decided to cut fuel prices in the country once again. Diesel has been reduced by 6 lekë and will sell for 195 lekë per liter, down from the recent price of 201 lekë.

The price of gasoline has also been reduced by 1 lekë and will sell for 159 lekë per liter, down from 160 lekë. Gas will sell for 69 lekë, compared with the previous price of 71 lekë.

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The prices set by the Board will take effect today, November 24, at 2 p.m. and will remain in force until the Board’s next meeting, when changes to retail prices will be announced.

Notice:

The Board for Transparency and the Temporary Limitation of Wholesale/Retail Prices for Petroleum and Gas Products, pursuant to Council of Ministers Decision No. 711, dated 16.09.2026, “On declaring a special situation in the hydrocarbons market”; in accordance with Articles 21/3 and 21/5 of Law No. 8450, dated 24.2.1999, “On the processing, transportation and trading of oil, gas and their by-products,” as amended; and Normative Act No. 1, dated 3.4.2026, “On an addition to Law No. 61/2012, ‘On excise duties in the Republic of Albania,’” as amended, held its next meeting.

Accordingly, at its meeting on November 24, 2026, the Transparency Board decided:

The retail price of diesel fuel meeting the SSH EN 590 standard must be no more than 195 lekë per liter, while the wholesale price must be no more than 183 lekë per liter.

The retail price of gasoline meeting the SSH EN standard must be no more than 159 lekë per liter, while the wholesale price must be no more than 147 lekë per liter.

The retail price of gas will be 69 lekë per liter, and the wholesale price will be 57 lekë per liter for vehicles.

In addition, the price of diesel for fishing activities will be 99 lekë per liter.

The prices set by the Board will take effect today, November 24, at 2 p.m. and will remain in force until the Board’s next meeting, when changes to retail prices will be announced.

We remind all wholesale and retail operators of petroleum products of their obligation to comply with this decision.

If violations by operators are identified, their activities will be suspended.

The Ministry of Economy and Innovation, together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, is committed to protecting the interests of Albanian consumers and upholding the principles of fair competition in the market.