Eighth day of protests in Pristina demanding justice for Arlinda Zekaj

Eighth day of protests in Pristina demanding justice for Arlinda Zekaj

Demands for justice following the killing of Arlinda Zekaj, and for all other women killed in Kosovo, have brought protesters together in Pristina for the eighth consecutive day.

The protest is organized by the Feminist Collective for Thought and Action, which is also calling for the safety of other women in Kosovo to be guaranteed.

Të lidhura

None found

At today’s protest, demonstrators repeated their demand for the dismissal of Donika Gërvalla as minister of justice, Xhelal Sveçla as minister of internal affairs and Gazmend Muhaxheri as mayor of Peja.

Protesters also called for the removal of chief prosecutor Lumturije Vuçetaj, prosecutor Suada Rama Hamza, court president Shemsedin Haxhiaj, judge Migjen Kastrati and QPS director Shpresa Lukaj, as well as any other officials involved.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 19:16

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