Explosion in Elbasan, resident recounts jumping from the second floor: I heard my son calling for help, but the third-floor slab had trapped us

A resident of the five-story apartment building severely damaged by the explosion in Elbasan has described the moments when he and his family were trapped in their home after part of the building’s structure collapsed.

He said the balcony door struck him on the head when the explosion occurred. He could hear his son calling, “Dad, please help me!” but could not reach him.

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According to the resident, the explosion was so powerful that the third-floor slab fell onto the floor where the family was and blocked the door. He said he jumped from the second floor without knowing what was happening to the others, as everyone was trying to save themselves at that moment. All he remembered was going out onto the balcony and shouting, “Call the firefighters.”

His son managed to get out after the resident’s wife came and opened the blocked door. The man said that, until then, he had been unable to get inside to rescue his son.

The resident also raised concerns about access for emergency vehicles: he said an additional structure had blocked the road to the building, preventing the fire engine from getting through.

The explosion caused severe damage to the building’s structure. According to reports, one person died, while an elderly woman was still missing.