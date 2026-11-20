Rrahman Hoti, the suspect in the aggravated murder that occurred on November 18 in the parking lot of a shopping center in Suharekë, has been remanded in custody for one month by the Basic Court in Prizren.

According to the court’s official announcement, the suspect’s detention may last until December 18, 2026, while he is being investigated for the criminal offenses of aggravated murder and unauthorized ownership, control, or possession of weapons.

Të lidhura None found

The prosecution says the incident occurred on November 18, at around 12:00, after a sudden dispute over vehicle parking.

According to suspicions, Rrahman Hoti fired several times with a Sig Sauer firearm in the direction of victim S.D., first through the vehicle’s window and then after opening its doors.

At the time of the shooting, the victim’s wife and their minor daughter were near him and, according to the prosecution, were exposed to life-threatening danger.

The victim was initially taken for medical assistance to the QKMF in Suharekë and then to Prizren Regional Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

After the incident, the suspect left the crime scene but was later located and arrested by the Kosovo Police.

During the search of his vehicle, police seized the suspected crime weapon, two magazines and 24 cartridges, while another 47 cartridges were found in his apartment.

Another important detail made public by the court is that Rrahman Hoti was previously convicted by Swiss authorities for the criminal offense of murder.

The court assessed that there is a risk the defendant may flee, also taking into account the fact that he left the scene after the shooting.

According to the court, given the seriousness of the criminal offenses, the circumstances of the incident and the initial stage of the investigation, detention is a necessary measure to guarantee the defendant’s presence and the unimpeded development of criminal proceedings.

The defendant is presumed innocent until his guilt is proven by a final court decision.