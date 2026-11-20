Theft of 700 thousand euros, Durrës Court declares lack of jurisdiction for the case of former Post Office director Elisabeta Mataj! It goes to GJKKO

This Friday, the Durrës Court declared lack of subject-matter jurisdiction for the case of Elisabeta Mataj, former director of the Durrës Post Office, accused of involvement in the scandal of stealing 700 thousand euros from the funds.

By court decision, the files against Mataj will be transferred to the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO), which is competent for further examination of her case.

Të lidhura None found

Earlier, the Durrës Prosecution declared lack of jurisdiction and deposited the file with the Special Prosecution Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) after elements of functioning as a structured criminal group were found. There are suspicions that Socialist Party MP Etleva Budini, who held the post of post office director until 2025, was also involved in the scandal.

The lack of jurisdiction from the Durrës Prosecution was raised due to the subject and the criminal offense, according to article 75/a, letters b and c of the Criminal Procedure Code.

So the referral was made to SPAK with the arguments that it should assess whether we are facing a structured criminal group and whether the suspected senior officials are involved or not.

The file has so far been investigated by prosecutor Gazmend Frëngu of the Durrës Prosecution.

The theft scandal at the Durrës Post Office erupted in July, when the then-acting director Elisabeta Mataj was arrested, accused of misappropriating over 700 thousand euros intended for pensions in Krujë and Shijak in cooperation with her subordinates.

Only two months later she was placed under house arrest, where she currently remains. Former finance chief Valbona Duni and cashier Paola Dana are also under house arrest.