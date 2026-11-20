Flooding in northern France has taken on alarming proportions, prompting authorities to implement an emergency plan in dozens of areas hit by heavy rainfall.

According to local authorities, as of Friday morning more than 30 municipalities in the Pas-de-Calais department had been affected by flooding, while around 450 people were evacuated or received support from emergency teams.

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About 300 residents of Montreuil-sur-Mer and Neuville-sous-Montreuil were forced to leave Thursday evening, as there was a risk that a dike could weaken. In addition, the floods have caused major difficulties for road traffic.

Foreign media report that rising water levels have affected about 30 departmental roads, while authorities have requested the closure of primary, middle and high schools in three administrative zones as a precautionary measure.

Pas-de-Calais Prefect François-Xavier Lauch announced that rescue teams have carried out 275 operations since the state of emergency began. “We still have a difficult day ahead,” he told public radio ICI Nord.

In some southern parts of the department, as much rain has fallen in about three days as normally falls in two months. French meteorological services warn that the situation could worsen further with the coming rainfall; another 30 to 50 millimeters of rain is expected, while total rainfall could reach 130 millimeters and locally up to 200 millimeters.

A high alert has also been issued for the rivers Canche and Course over possible overflowing, with further rises in water levels expected. In coastal areas, strong winds are forecast that could reach speeds of 100 kilometers per hour.

By Friday morning, authorities had not reported any injuries.