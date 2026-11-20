CNN analysis: Trilateral summit with Trump an advantage for Xi and Putin in push for a new global order

A rare meeting took place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen between U.S. President Donald Trump, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, sending strong signals about the direction international relations and global power balances may take.

The three leaders, who head the countries with the largest nuclear arsenals on the planet, were photographed together at a state residence, presenting the moment as a step toward cooperation and consolidating peace around the globe. But a CNN analysis suggests that this summit may also represent a new phase in Beijing and Moscow’s strategy to rewrite the rules of the current international order and diminish Washington’s primacy.

Të lidhura None found

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin’s vision of reshaping global balances is not new. It emerged clearly during the official visit the Chinese leader made to Moscow in 2023.

As he shook the Russian president’s hand, Xi was recorded saying: “Together, we must push forward these changes that have not happened for 100 years.”

These words encapsulate the two leaders’ shared goal of a new world architecture, in which the West and especially the United States no longer have the final say in international affairs.

The Shenzhen summit lasted about 90 minutes, and during it Donald Trump said he felt privileged to stand next to Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. He stressed that the three countries are in a special position to cooperate in building a more stable future.

“No problem was ever solved under the old school by refusing to talk about them. Together, we are choosing a different course,” Trump said.

However, the meeting produced no tangible results and, as CNN notes, there was no indication that the American president pressured Putin to take responsibility for the aggression in Ukraine. This has raised doubts about whether the summit favored Moscow and Beijing’s interests more than a serious effort to address international crises.

A new world order

For Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the concept of a multipolar world has for years been the axis of their diplomacy. Both have deepened the alliance between their countries and encouraged the formation of platforms and international institutions that operate outside the Western orbit.

Chinese state media described the meeting as a “new starting point” for a new paradigm of relations among major powers, based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, dialogue and cooperation.

In his remarks, Xi Jinping emphasized respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every country, as well as the principle of non-interference in other states’ internal affairs. This point carries great weight for Beijing, especially regarding Taiwan, the democratic and self-governing island over which China claims sovereignty.

For Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, this meeting served as an opportunity to strengthen Russia’s diplomatic standing and to demonstrate that Moscow still maintains a direct line of communication with Washington, while Trump aims to end the conflict in Ukraine.

After the talks concluded, Putin mentioned similarities with the American president around what he called “civilizational values.”

According to CNN, this expression is linked to a vision of a world order in which each state defines its own norms, without necessarily being obliged to adhere to international standards on political rights and freedoms.

Trump, an opportunity for Moscow and Beijing

Another factor that adds importance to this meeting is the political climate inside the U.S. Xi and Putin are aware that American domestic dynamics, including changes in Congress and the 2028 presidential election, could have a major impact on the direction of Washington’s foreign policy.

CNN’s analysis notes that both leaders may view the Trump administration as a favorable window to advance their objectives, precisely at a time when relations between major powers are undergoing deep transformations.

In this context, the image of Trump, Xi and Putin sitting together in Shenzhen carries a weight that goes beyond an ordinary diplomatic meeting. It symbolizes efforts to reshape global balances and create a new international order, in which the role of the United States will no longer be as dominant as in previous decades.