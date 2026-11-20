16 new judicial experts sworn in in Kosovo, Gërvalla: impartiality and integrity, inseparable obligations

Kosovo’s Ministry of Justice has licensed 16 judicial experts, who now join the professionals helping the justice system function and grow stronger.

According to an announcement by Minister of Justice Donika Gërvalla, these experts were sworn in today at a ceremony held on the premises of the Ministry of Justice.

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By taking the oath, they have officially assumed the responsibilities provided by law for practicing the profession of judicial expert.

Gërvalla highlighted the importance of this profession for the administration of justice, underlining the weight that each expert report carries and the necessity of impartiality in this process.

“In justice, every fact has weight. Every expert report carries responsibility. Therefore, the expert’s independence, impartiality and integrity are not a matter of choice, but an inalienable obligation,” she stated.

The minister wished the new experts success in performing their duties and expressed confidence that they will put their knowledge, experience and professional responsibility at the service of truth and justice.