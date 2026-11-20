How 25-year-old Albi Muça tried to defraud the entrepreneur: “I am Edi Rama, give me 1 million euros or…” (VIDEO)

Tirana police have handcuffed a 25-year-old man, who is accused of attempting to obtain 1 million euros from an entrepreneur by posing as Prime Minister Edi Rama on online communication platforms.

The detained person is Albi Muça. According to preliminary information, he had sent messages to a builder on the Signal app, taking the identity of the head of government and asking him for the sum of 1 million euros.

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In conversations with the businessman, the young man had informed him that he would send someone else to collect the amount of money.

The 54-year-old, who suspected he might be the victim of a fraudulent scheme, reported the matter to police. After preliminary investigations and the use of special techniques, authorities organized the coded operation “Request” and intervened exactly at the moment when the 25-year-old was taking the money.

According to the official police announcement, the arrest was carried out by specialists of the Section for the Investigation of Economic and Financial Crimes, with the support of the Special Operational Force.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing to identify and bring to criminal responsibility other persons who may be involved in this case or in similar schemes with the same criminal mechanism.