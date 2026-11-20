Small plane engulfed in flames near highway in Mexico, six people escape with minor injuries

A small plane crashed near Monterrey International Airport in Mexico, ending up near a busy highway and then being engulfed in flames.

According to foreign media, despite the crash and fire, the six people on board managed to escape and suffered only minor injuries.

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The incident was recorded on November 18, around 1:50 p.m. local time. According to initial reports, the “Piper Malibu 46” aircraft experienced engine power difficulties, ran off the airport runway, struck a fence, and came to a stop near the Monterrey–Nuevo Laredo highway in the Apodaca area.

The plane, operated by the company Casago, was headed to Atizapan, near the Mexican capital, Mexico City. On board were four passengers and two crew members.

Immediately after the accident, emergency teams and firefighters arrived at the scene to bring under control the fire that engulfed the plane.

Footage released from the scene shows the plane surrounded by fire, while dense plumes of black smoke rose above the highway.

As a result of the crash, traffic on this road section slowed down, while vehicles passed nearby. Fortunately, all six people on board managed to exit the plane and escaped with minor injuries.