The National Audit Office has initiated a performance audit aimed at examining the “Effectiveness of planning and monitoring of support programs for agriculture and rural development,” covering the years 2023–2026. This action is carried out within the framework of the Annual Audit Plan for the period 2026/2027.

The main focus of this audit is to determine whether the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development bases its planning on sound analyses and whether program monitoring is oriented toward achieving concrete results.

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Part of the assessment will also include the work of the Agency for Agricultural Development, specifically whether control over investments of the Rural Development Program has been implemented efficiently.

Additionally, the audit will examine field controls for direct payments, which are expected to be based on risk assessment.