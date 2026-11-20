Demolition action continues at Ujman, Pacolli: six unpermitted structures to be demolished, then at Batllava and Badovc

Kosovo’s Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning is continuing its operation to demolish structures built without permits in areas surrounding reservoir lakes.

Minister Fitore Pacolli announced that the ministry’s inspectorate has moved the action near Ujman Lake, after previously completing the demolition of illegal constructions and the cleanup of the area around Radoniq Lake.

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According to her, this phase includes six structures built without permits, specifically four verandas and two houses.

She warned that the same operation will subsequently extend to the areas surrounding Batllava and Badovc lakes.

Pacolli wrote in a post that protecting lakes and water sources is a shared responsibility, warning that illegal constructions that encroach on natural assets will not be tolerated.

Minister Pacolli declared that “The law will be enforced without exception!” and added that the operation to remove unpermitted constructions will also cover other water areas of the country.