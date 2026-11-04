Day 23 of protests: Students gather at the prime minister’s office and call for Rama to step down

Day 23 of protests: Students gather at the prime minister’s office and call for Rama to step down

On the 23rd day of the protests, students arrived outside the prime minister’s office after several hours of rallies and marches at universities in Tirana. Outside the government building, they continued to call for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation.

Once again this morning, Rama invited the young people to hold talks. However, students have rejected his repeated offers of dialogue, stressing that the prime minister’s departure is their main demand and is not open to negotiation.

Të lidhura

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Today’s rally began near the Polytechnic University of Tirana. From there, protesters headed to the Faculty of Economics and then to the Ministry of Education, where they remained for several hours. While there, they called for the government to step down and urged other students to join the movement.

The march was accompanied by banners and chants against the government. The young people also called for classes to be boycotted as a way of expressing opposition to the country’s political situation.

Students from other faculties, including Medicine and the Faculty of Natural Sciences, joined the rally outside the Ministry of Education. At one point, participants sang the national anthem together before continuing their protest.

After the students moved to the prime minister’s office, other citizens were expected to join the rally in the coming hours to support the young people’s demands.

For several weeks, the capital has been gripped by student protests, which have taken the form of class boycotts, marches at faculties and gatherings near government institutions. The young people have said they will not stop protesting until their demands are met.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 17:00

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