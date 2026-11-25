The murder of Arlinda Zekaj has reignited the debate over institutions’ obligation to respond to cases of domestic violence and protect women facing it.

The Kosovo Assembly has established a Parliamentary Investigative Committee to examine the actions and inactions of institutions in this case. The committee has begun questioning officials from the Centre for Social Work in Peja and municipal representatives.

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The testimony heard so far has pointed to shortcomings in the handling of the case. The head of the Centre for Social Work in Peja, Durim Kelmendi, acknowledged that no individual plan had been prepared for Arlinda Zekaj’s case. Meanwhile, official Shpat Morina confirmed that the victim’s son had been interviewed at a police station without the presence of a psychologist.

“When the child was interviewed at the police station in Vitomirica, there was no psychologist,” Morina told the committee.

The director of the Centre for Social Work, Shpresa Lukaj, case manager Toska Gega and Mayor of Peja Gazmend Muhaxheri also testified at the hearings.

Lukaj also spoke about the complaint Arlinda Zekaj had filed against an official involved in handling the case. According to her, the complaint had been submitted through Zekaj’s lawyer.

“I never met the deceased woman directly. She had approached the director of the directorate because they knew each other and were from the same place. Through her lawyer, we received a complaint from Arlinda against the official who had been involved in the case when the violence was reported. She believed she had been treated in a biased manner. We considered the complaint unreasonable and unfounded,” Lukaj said.

Rexhepi: Femicide is a social and institutional issue; responsibility must be sought at every level

Deputy Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly and member of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, Emilija Rexhepi, has raised concerns about the response of the responsible institutions and possible professional shortcomings at the Centre for Social Work in Peja.

In a statement to “Bota sot”, Rexhepi said that during the week she had taken part in questioning employees of the Centre for Social Work in Peja and the mayor, Gazmend Muhaxheri.

She described the case as extremely painful and sensitive, calling for the investigation to be conducted with seriousness and responsibility and not used for personal promotion.

“As a member of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, this week I was present during the questioning of employees of the Centre for Social Work in the Municipality of Peja and Mayor Gazmend Muhaxheri.

As a woman and a mother, I experience this as an especially sensitive and painful matter. I am not among the MPs who use such a grave murder for media promotion or television appearances. This case requires seriousness, responsibility and special respect for the victim and her family,” Rexhepi said.

Analysing the causes of femicide, Rexhepi said they were linked to deeply rooted patterns in society that appear in the family, education and labour market, where gender stereotypes still exist.

“Femicide is a serious social and institutional problem.

The roots of the problem emerge in the family, when boys are given privileges that girls are often denied. These behaviours are carried into education and later into employment, where prejudices persist that women cannot or should not hold certain positions or practise particular professions.

Unfortunately, this mentality also appears in marriage. Some men treat their wives as property and believe they can decide over their lives. In the most serious cases, these beliefs and violence lead to tragic consequences, including the murder of women,” she stressed.

Regarding the responsibility of institutions, Rexhepi expressed concern about the lack of professionalism and possible shortcomings in supporting people who need protection.

According to her, the questioning conducted so far has created the impression that the Centre for Social Work in Peja has serious problems with its professional approach to such cases.

“Based on what we have heard so far from employees of the Centre for Social Work in Peja, I have formed the impression that there is a serious problem with the professional approach to cases of this kind.

I am particularly concerned by the information that the employees are mainly lawyers and economists. This raises questions about how an institution with this staff composition can provide the appropriate social and psychological support to people facing difficult life circumstances.

My preliminary impression is that, from the very beginning of the Centre for Social Work’s handling of Arlinda Zekaj’s case, there were serious signs of an unprofessional approach. However, we can draw final conclusions only after representatives of all relevant institutions have been heard and all the documentation has been reviewed,” the deputy speaker of the Assembly stated.

Political responsibility remains possible if systemic failures are identified

Asked about possible discrepancies between the testimonies and the specific responsibilities of the institutions, Rexhepi said it was not yet time to draw conclusions because the questioning was continuing.

She stressed that the committee must carefully examine the statements, documents and actions of the competent institutions in order to understand what happened and whether institutional duties were properly carried out.

“I do not want to draw premature conclusions at this stage about possible discrepancies in the officials’ testimony.

As members of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee, we must carefully analyse all statements, documentation and actions of the responsible institutions. This is how we can determine what actually happened, who held responsibility and authority, and whether those responsibilities were properly exercised.

The questioning process has not been completed, and we still have to hear testimony from representatives of other institutions. Without examining all the relevant facts, it is still too early to speak of final findings,” Rexhepi said.

She added that if the investigation established that negligence or unprofessional conduct had prevented Arlinda Zekaj from receiving the necessary protection, responsibility should be sought at every level.

“Responsibility must extend to every level if the investigation finds that institutional shortcomings, negligence or unprofessional conduct contributed to the victim’s failure to receive the necessary protection.

Institutional leaders have a particular responsibility to ensure professional work, properly trained staff and a swift response to violence against women.

If systemic failures come to light, the political responsibility of the relevant leaders must also be examined.

I do not want to blame anyone prematurely or draw conclusions before the committee has completed its work,” she stated.

Rexhepi said she expected the parliamentary investigation to establish responsibility and eliminate shortcomings that may have contributed to Zekaj’s case, rather than remain merely an institutional procedure.

“For me, it is important that this parliamentary investigation does not end as an ordinary institutional procedure, but helps establish responsibility, address systemic shortcomings and build more effective mechanisms for protecting women.

We cannot bring Arlinda Zekaj back to life. But we have a moral, social and institutional obligation to do everything possible to ensure that such tragedies do not happen again,” Rexhepi concluded in comments to “Bota sot”.

Baloku: Officials’ testimonies do not match; negligence extended from the initial handling to municipal leaders

Vetëvendosje Movement MP and member of the Parliamentary Investigative Committee Armend Baloku told “Bota sot” that differences had been observed between the statements of municipal officials during the questioning. According to him, this raises concerns about the fulfilment of institutional responsibilities in Arlinda Zekaj’s case.

Baloku said that the committee had heard officials from the Centre for Social Work, the Office for Gender Equality and the Directorate for Social Welfare, as well as Peja Mayor Gazmend Muhaxheri.

“We are at the stage of questioning witnesses. So far, we have completed the hearings with officials from the Centre for Social Work in Peja and the municipal Office for Gender Equality. Yesterday, Monday, we also questioned the Directorate for Social Welfare and the mayor,” Baloku said.

He announced that the committee’s first report was expected to be drafted after three months, while the final report was expected after six months or at the end of its mandate.

“We will prepare the first report after 3 months, while the final report will be prepared after 6 months or at the end of the committee’s mandate,” he stressed.

According to Baloku, the testimony obtained so far has revealed discrepancies between the statements of municipal officials. He said these differences suggested negligence in carrying out their obligations, from the initial stage of handling the case through to the municipal leadership.

“The interviews we have conducted publicly so far show discrepancies in the statements of municipal officials. This leads us to believe that negligence in the obligations they had undertaken began at the outset and extended all the way to the municipal leadership.

I believe that further elements will emerge during our work and that additional actions or inactions by the institutions will become clear,” Baloku concluded in comments to “Bota sot”.