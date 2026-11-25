Vergori and Blaj discuss security in Kosovo and KFOR reorganization

KFOR Commander Major General Roberto Vergori received Slovenia’s Ambassador to Kosovo, Borut Blaj, at the mission headquarters in Camp “Film City” in Pristina.

The meeting addressed the security situation in Kosovo, as well as KFOR’s optimization process.

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According to KFOR’s announcement, the interlocutors also discussed the mission’s role in maintaining stability in the region.

Major General Vergori thanked Slovenia for its continued support to KFOR and highlighted the importance of the Slovenian Armed Forces’ engagement in this mission.

He also praised the contribution of Slovenian troops to creating and maintaining a calm and safe climate in Kosovo, as well as to strengthening regional stability.

KFOR’s announcement did not provide further details about the mission’s optimization process.