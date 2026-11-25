A small plane crashed into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, near the coast of Mississippi in the United States of America. All six people on board lost their lives, including two children.

It was a Cessna 210 aircraft that had departed from Lakefront Airport in New Orleans bound for Fort Myers, Florida. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the sea area between the city of Pascagoula and Horn Island.

Të lidhura None found

American authorities report that on board the plane were four adults and two boys, aged 8 and 10.

Preliminary data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) show that the plane was losing altitude at a rate of about 10,000 feet per minute, shortly before it crashed into the sea. The air traffic control tower in Mobile, Alabama, lost contact with the aircraft at around 3:45 p.m. local time, prompting the immediate activation of US Coast Guard search and rescue teams.

In the early stages of the operation, teams found several parts of the plane, including the cabin, three life jackets and a raft. However, the passengers were not immediately located. Several hours later, divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources found the bodies of all six people inside the aircraft.

The US Coast Guard described the event as a tragedy and extended condolences to the families of the victims. The investigation into the causes of the accident will be led by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, while the causes that led to the fatal crash have not yet received an official determination.