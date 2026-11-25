Lawyer Tomë Gashi has announced that, together with his client Hashim Miftari, he will address the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council to request the initiation of proceedings to dismiss prosecutor Blerim Igrishta.

According to Gashi, the reason is Miftari’s 48-hour detention after his cow entered the courtyard of the Gračanica Court.

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Gashi claims that Igrishta has committed several criminal offenses. The request, the lawyer announced, will be submitted to the chair and members of the KPC.

In his post, Gashi said he would submit the request on 25.11.26 at 11:00 to the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, together with Hashim Miftari. He explained that the request seeks the dismissal of Igrishta, a prosecutor at the Basic Prosecution in Pristina, and that the 48-hour detention measure against his client was imposed after the cow entered the courtyard of the court in Gračanica.

The lawyer added that the request would be sent to the chair of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, Arain Gashi, as well as to all members of this institution.