A group of 26 workers has been trapped inside an illegal gold mine on the island of Java, Indonesia, after heavy rains caused a nearby river to overflow in the mining area.

The accident occurred in Bogor district, in West Java province. Water flooded the underground galleries on the evening of Monday, November 23.

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Police authorities said that around 30 people were in the first gallery when the flooding began, but only 11 of them managed to get out. A second gallery was reportedly occupied by seven other workers, bringing the number of people considered trapped to 26.

The rescue is taking place under difficult conditions because of the narrow entrances, the large amount of water and the risk of landslides. Emergency teams, police, firefighters and search-and-rescue services are trying to pump out the water and clear a path to the galleries.

The operation has been hampered by continuing rainfall in the area, as well as the uninterrupted flow of water into the tunnels. According to the West Java police, a space was found at a depth of around 30 meters where water continues to enter, further increasing the risk of the galleries collapsing.

At the time of reporting, authorities had not received any confirmed information about the health condition of the trapped workers, and the teams had been unable to establish contact with them.

The mine is located in the Pongkor area, within the territory of a mining concession belonging to the state-owned company Antam. The company said that the illegal activity where the flooding occurred was unrelated to its operations.

Such incidents are recurring in Indonesia, where unlicensed mines often operate without adequate safety conditions or the necessary protection standards for workers. Teams continue their efforts to reach the 26 people, while bad weather and the risk of collapses further complicate the operation.