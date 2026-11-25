KFOR has expressed its grief and condolences following the tragic crash of a military helicopter in Eskişehir, Turkey, which claimed the lives of 5 members of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Major General Roberto Vergori, commander of NATO’s mission in Kosovo, conveyed his solidarity to the victims’ families and the Turkish Armed Forces.

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“On behalf of all KFOR personnel, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the fallen service members, as well as to the Turkish Armed Forces. During this difficult period of mourning, our thoughts are with them,” Vergori said.

The mission stressed that it stands with Turkey, a valued NATO ally and one of the countries contributing to the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, while extending its condolences to all those affected by the tragedy.