Two oil-processing plants owned by Russia’s state-run Rosneft have suspended operations after being hit by Ukrainian drones. The Syzran and Saratov refineries were damaged during a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure.

Reports by Reuters, Ukrainska Pravda and other international media say the strikes hit key equipment at both refineries, halting crude oil processing.

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At the Syzran refinery in the Samara region, several structures were damaged, including the main crude distillation unit, identified as CDU-6. This equipment accounts for about 71% of the plant’s processing capacity. Industry sources cited by Reuters estimate that restoring it to operation could take at least a month.

The Saratov refinery had already suspended operations on September 8 after a drone attack damaged the facility and sparked fires across the complex. The site was preparing to resume operations but was hit again.

Together, the two refineries have a designed capacity to process about 15.5 million tonnes of crude oil a year. The strikes are part of Ukraine’s efforts to weaken Russia’s energy sector, which provides significant revenue for the country’s economy and fuel for its military forces.

Data reported by Reuters show that, by the end of August, Russia was facing significant gasoline shortages as Ukrainian attacks affected domestic fuel production.

The International Energy Agency has also noted an increase in attacks on Russia’s oil-processing capacity during 2026. The strike on the two Rosneft refineries is another blow to Russia’s energy infrastructure, as Ukraine steps up its use of long-range drones against strategic targets inside Russian territory.