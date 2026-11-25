BIRN: Corruption and the rising cost of living fuel protests against the Albanian government

The weakness of institutions and the lack of political will to fight widespread, systemic corruption are seen by experts as the roots of the discontent that has driven young people into mass protests against the government.

On the streets of Tirana, anger against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama has been expressed for months through protests, which have become increasingly violent in recent weeks, against tourism development projects in environmentally protected areas, the cost of living, problems with the quality of higher education, widespread corruption and the capture of public institutions by narrow oligarchic interests.

Të lidhura None found

Data from a new regional survey show that the perception of corruption in Albania has risen significantly over the past year, despite investigations by the Special Prosecution Office into senior officials, while experts suggest that the discontent that has brought thousands of citizens into the square against the status quo has deep roots linked to Albanians’ everyday relationship with the state.

According to the public opinion survey “SecuriMeter 2026,” published by the Regional Cooperation Council, RCC, 92.1 percent of respondents in Albania consider corruption quite or very widespread, compared with 86.6 percent a year earlier, recording the highest rate in the Western Balkans.

For economist Zef Preçi, the rise in the perception of corruption at a time when SPAK has intensified investigations into senior officials reflects both the results of the prosecution body’s investigations and the weakness of institutional mechanisms for preventing abuses.

“SPAK’s investigations have documented schemes that were previously only suspected, but citizens also see a system that is not stopping them,” Preçi said.

Lawyer and human rights activist Gent Serjani also praises SPAK’s investigations into senior officials, which, according to him, have helped increase trust in justice, but warns that corruption cannot be fought through criminal prosecution alone.

“A single institution cannot possibly fight and root out a behavior that politics has encouraged and cultivated for 36 years in a row,” he told BIRN.

According to him, cases investigated and punished by the new justice system have gradually strengthened the belief that corrupt officials are not untouchable and that no one is above the law, but this is not enough to change practices entrenched in the public administration.

Confronting corruption

SecuriMeter is a regional public opinion survey, first published in 2021, that measures the perceptions and experiences of citizens of the Western Balkans on security, corruption, the functioning of institutions and economic and social challenges.

The survey data for 2026 show that citizens of the region have an increasing sense of security, while corruption, the cost of living and migration are serious concerns.

“Security is not only about protecting people from traditional threats,” said Pavle Janković, head of the political department at the RCC, during the presentation of the survey findings on 18 November.

“It is also linked to their ability to afford a dignified life, to trust the institutions tasked with protecting them, and to see a future for themselves and their families in this region,” he added.

The protests in Albania began in late May, initially as a reaction to a project for a tourist resort in the protected area of Zvërnec by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, investors from Qatar and the Kastrati group.

They gradually turned into a broader movement against corruption and lack of accountability and culminated in October with student protests against the cost of living and higher education conditions, which were marked by serious incidents of violence in clashes between law enforcement forces and protesters.

The SecuriMeter data do not prove a direct causal link between corruption and the protests, but they offer a picture of the social discontent in which they unfolded.

In Albania, 61 percent of respondents say that they or a family member have made an additional payment, given a valuable gift or made a donation in the healthcare system over the past three years, more than double the regional average of 27.4 percent.

High percentages are also reported in contacts with the police, at 24.6 percent, and with the courts, at 24 percent.

The survey does not automatically classify all these payments or gifts as bribes, but the figures show the spread of practices that create additional costs and raise questions about citizens’ equal access to public services.

For Preçi, the data show that petty corruption has become normalized and has become part of citizens’ everyday relationship with institutions.

“The figure of 61% in healthcare, compared with 27.4% in the region, means that in Albania informal payment is almost the rule rather than the exception,” he said, stressing that “this figure is more than double the regional average.”

According to the economist, the phenomenon is linked to insufficient funding of public services, low wages, staff departures, unclear procedures and lack of accountability. He added that these data carry particular weight because they reflect not only perception but also the direct experience of citizens or their family members regarding the level, extent and nature of corruption.

“The fact that one in four citizens reports such an experience with the institutions that are supposed to prevent and punish corruption damages trust in justice and feeds the vicious circle of impunity,” Preçi added.

Serjani interprets the spread of informal payments in healthcare and in security institutions as a consequence of citizens’ dependence on services controlled by the state.

“These are sectors directly linked to citizens’ lives and freedom. For this reason, citizens often feel forced to pay bribes to ‘save’ the lives of their relatives or to guarantee their own security,” he said.

The lawyer rejects the interpretation of corruption as a phenomenon stemming mainly from Albanian culture.

“Paying bribes is not a matter of Albanian citizens’ culture, but a behavior imposed by circumstances, in which the citizen, in order to receive a healthcare service or to guarantee security, is forced to pay,” Serjani said.

“In essence, this situation is a consequence of the policies pursued and of the way politics has treated and continues to view the citizen,” he added.

The spread of these practices in public services creates a link between corruption and the cost of living, two of the concerns that have dominated the protests against the government.

Informal payments weigh on family budgets and can make access to services dependent on citizens’ economic means, adding to inequality in a country where concern about inflation and emigration remains high.

According to SecuriMeter, around 97 percent of Albanians say they are concerned about the cost of living and inflation, while around 95 percent are concerned about emigration and population loss.

SPAK investigations and political responsibility

SPAK’s investigations into former ministers, senior officials and local leaders have placed at the center of public debate the way public funds are used and the suspected links between politics and private interests.

However, while prosecutors have struck suspected corruption schemes at high levels of the administration, the SecuriMeter data suggest that citizens’ perception of the spread of the phenomenon has not improved.

Preçi believes that one of the reasons is the dragging out of some cases by SPAK, such as those of the incinerators and healthcare concessions, as well as the weakness of other institutions that are supposed to oversee the administration and prevent corruption before it turns into a criminal case.

According to him, law enforcement agencies and oversight institutions remain under political pressure and do not properly fulfill their preventive function. The economist cites a decline in referrals from oversight and audit institutions, while expressing concern about the prolongation of processes related to the incinerators and healthcare concessions.

He also criticizes the majority’s stance toward the investigations of senior officials, arguing that political protection of people under investigation and initiatives to soften the legal liability of public officials could weaken the preventive effect of justice.

“These signals seem to have ‘emboldened’ the administration to continue corrupt practices,” Preçi said.

The increase in the perception of corruption in the survey does not necessarily translate into an actual increase in corrupt acts, but it nevertheless raises questions about the ability of institutions to prevent abuses, beyond punishing individual cases.

Serjani argues that corruption has been cultivated over decades in Albania and that the fight against it requires changing the behavior of institutions and of society itself.

He stresses the need to report cases in which citizens are asked for bribes to receive services they are legally entitled to.

“Corruption, which has spread into every cell of society and into state institutions, cannot be fought by a single institution,” he said.