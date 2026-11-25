Former Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) MP Besa Gaxherri said that no one can stop calls to shed light on the political killings that took place after the war.

In a television interview, she said LDK figures and officials were not killed for financial gain, property or business reasons, but for Kosovo.

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Gaxherri stressed that these cases must be brought back into the spotlight and that justice for the victims must be pursued without being swayed by reactions directed at their family members.

“Kosovo should be at the heart of our political engagement, as it should be for every politician. This engagement takes place through a political entity and, in my case, through the LDK, of which I am proud: its founding principles, its visionary, its work and my contribution to the party. Without seeking to defend anyone, whether they are in office today or held office in the past, we must recognize the times when we fought and continue to fight. No one can stop us from demanding that political killings be solved. No one, ever,” she said.

She added that she would mention these killings whenever she deemed it necessary, since, she said, they were political killings. “They were not killed over property, business or to gain wealth from Kosovo after the war. LDK officials were not killed for these reasons. That is why it is wrong to direct reactions at their family members, who lost their loved ones. They were killed for Kosovo and for you who discuss these topics in the studio, even when there are unscrupulous people among you who choose not to use appropriate language, not because they do not know how, but because they do not want to. They were killed for Kosovo,” Gaxherri said.