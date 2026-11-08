Clashes with students at protest prompt Berisha to call for opposition unity in local elections

Clashes with students at protest prompt Berisha to call for opposition unity in local elections

At yesterday’s protest, opposition lawmakers again faced opposition from some students. According to Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha, people paid by the government were behind the incidents.

Berisha said those who, in his view, joined the protest only to provoke clashes and “drained the life out of the Flamingos” could not be considered representatives of the students. He described them as “professional paid firefighters” with no connection to the student protest. By contrast, the Democratic leader said, the support of the Democratic public for the students has been present and will continue to be.

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During his weekly Q&A, Berisha was asked about the possibility of an agreement between the Democratic Party and other political forces, such as Lëvizja Bashkë, Mundësia and Shqipëria Bëhet, to select joint candidates in local elections.

The DP leader said his party was ready to negotiate and reach agreements with these groups across the country. In his view, cooperation should aim for a joint effort to remove Edi Rama in Tirana and every city in Albania.

Berisha called on the leaders of other parties to set aside their differences and unite to save the country from what he described as a great evil. He warned that any delay or hesitation would serve Edi Rama.

Asked about the possibility of students forming a front or political party similar to developments in Serbia, Berisha said he saw no similarities between the two situations. He explained that the student list in Serbia faced around 30 small opposition parties, which, according to him, reached a maximum of 7-8%.

Berisha stressed that Serbia had no opposition force comparable to the Democratic Party. He added that students had the right to take any steps they considered necessary, but urged them not to rely on something that was not realistic.


Shtuar 8.11.2026 17:01

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