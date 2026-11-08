Nudism, adult games and strict rules: how the unusual Caribbean cruise will unfold

On November 9, one of the world’s most unusual cruises is expected to depart from PortMiami in Florida, United States, heading for the Caribbean.

The journey, called Wonderland, will take place aboard the luxury ship Wonder of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean. According to the organizers, there will be 5,802 passengers on board, all over the age of 21.

Të lidhura None found

Bliss Cruise is organizing the cruise, which is considered one of the largest gatherings of the “lifestyle” community. The term refers to non-monogamous relationships agreed upon by all partners, such as partner swapping and open relationships.

The seven-day program will include themed parties, social gatherings, seminars and designated areas for intimate activities. The Solarium, covering approximately 3,250 square meters, and the conference center will be adapted for adult use.

Planned activities include costume-themed parties, BDSM activities and areas where nudism is permitted, always in accordance with the organizers’ rules. Strict conditions have been established for participants, despite the cruise’s unusual character.

The organizers stress that mutual consent is paramount: refusal must be accepted, and no activity may take place without the consent of the people involved. Intimate activities are permitted in private cabins or designated areas, while nudism may be practiced only in specific areas of the ship.

Passengers are required to comply with local laws and regulations during port stops. Violating the organizers’ guidelines may result in removal from the cruise at the next port.

As CNN reports, cruises of this kind are becoming increasingly sought after, and organizers are moving from smaller ships to giant tourist vessels. Around 87 percent of Wonderland bookings were made by residents of the United States, while the rest came from Canada and other countries. A total of 47 nationalities are expected to be represented on board.

More than half of the participants are between 45 and 59 years old. For bookings made in December 2024, cabin prices started at $1,630 per person for an interior cabin and exceeded $21,000 per person for the luxury Royal Loft Suite.

The organizers explain that the aim is not to create an environment without boundaries, but an adult travel experience centered on respect, safety and mutual consent.