During the three days of debate on the budget amendments, the government rejected every amendment proposed by LSDM, including the one that provided for raising the minimum wage to 600 euros. MP Fatmir Bytyqi stressed that these proposals were aimed at improving citizens’ standard of living and developing important areas, while the budget presented, according to him, has deep flaws and offers no development vision.

“It should be remembered that we had a proposal for the minimum wage to reach 600 euros. Although we believe that they will do something like that themselves in one way or another, we will see in the coming period. However, it seems that in this country the opposition’s proposals bring no benefit to citizens, while the governing majority’s money is considered more useful for them,” Bytyqi said.

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He added that the government has shown no willingness to adopt even one of the submitted amendments, even though these are serious initiatives that would raise the population’s quality of life.

“During the three days of debate on the amendments, the ruling majority showed no interest in a single amendment, even though there are serious and useful proposals that should improve citizens’ lives. We, as the opposition, will continue until the end to prove the other side of the coin, namely the truth that behind this there is no development project, that the budget has serious shortcomings and that the country is heading in the wrong direction, especially in the management of public finances,” Bytyqi concluded.