Scientific conference dedicated to Rexhep Qosja, a multifaceted figure of Albanian culture, to be held on 25 and 26 November

The Institute of Albanology in Prishtina will hold on 25 and 26 November 2026 the scientific conference “Rexhep Qosja – a multifaceted figure of Albanian culture,” dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of academician Rexhep Qosja. Proceedings begin on Wednesday, 25 November, at 10:00.

According to the official announcement of the Institute of Albanology, holding a scientific conference to honor his creative and intellectual work is the least that can be done for the late professor, whose name honors the Institute and makes it proud, as he was one of the long-time scientific collaborators of this institution.

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The conference will last two days and will be held at the premises of the Institute of Albanology. Researchers and well-known personalities of Albanian culture and thought will speak about Professor Qosja’s major work.

The opening session will begin with a welcome address by Prof. Dr. Fadil Grajçevci, acting director of the Institute of Albanology in Prishtina. Afterwards, greetings will also be delivered by important heads of Albanian state and academic institutions. After the opening remarks and greetings, participants will visit the office where Professor Rexhep Qosja worked at the Institute of Albanology; this office has been declared a museum office on the proposal of Fadil Grajçevci, acting director of the Institute of Albanology, and by decision of the Governing Council of the IAP.

Well-known Albanologists, distinguished professors, experts on the professor’s intellectual activity, as well as young and talented researchers will speak about the values of Rexhep Qosja’s creativity and activity.

Their papers will be presented by: Shefkije Islamaj, Agim Vinca, Kudusi Lama, Paskal Milo, Pëllumb Xhufi, Fatmir Toçi, Valter Memisha, Isak Shema, Shpresa Ismajli, Hysen Matoshi, Sali Bashota, Qerim Lita, Ag Apolloni, Arben Hoxha, Virion Graçi, Sadik Mehmeti, Nuridin Ahmeti, Fadil Grajçevci, Adem Zejnullahu, Begzad Baliu, Adil Olluri, Nail Draga, Abdurrahim Maxhuni, Shpend Avdiu, Faton Krasniqi, Zejnepe Alili Rexhepi, Rovena Vata Mikeli, Zekirja Shabani, Besim Qeriqi, Manjola Brahaj Halili, Emine Shabani, Albin Mehmeti, Marjan Lulgjuraj, Davida Marku, Edlira Gugu, Majlinda Bushaj, Migena Arllati, Sami Hajra, Bujar Meholli, Besnik Jaha, Fatmir Sinani, Laura Ferizi Haradinaj, Eronita Kqiku, Alba Gega, Fatbardhë Hasi, Gentiana Kuqi, Leonita Rexhaj, Milaim Delija, Mirjetë Sadiku, Granit Sadiku, Eduart Bardhi, Blinera Hajdari, Antigona Zeneli and Astrit Jashari.

The closing remarks will be delivered by Adil Olluri, scientific secretary of the Institute of Albanology.