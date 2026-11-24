The Trump administration is advancing a new project to restructure the North Atlantic Alliance, called “NATO 3.0,” which brings a fundamental transformation in the way security is guaranteed on the European continent.

Under this approach, European states will bear the main burden for the region’s conventional defense, while the United States will scale back its military engagement but continue to play the dominant role in nuclear deterrence.

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Bloomberg reporting stresses that the Pentagon strategy has raised concern among European partners, because a rapid reduction of the American presence risks opening gaps in continental security and giving Russia an advantage.

Elbridge Colby, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for strategic policy, is one of the main architects of this strategy. According to him, Europe has the economic and demographic potential to take on the overwhelming majority of its own defense.

This Washington orientation is also linked to intensifying rivalry with China, which is turning the Indo-Pacific region into an ever greater priority for U.S. military policy. For this reason, the Trump administration aims to shift military resources and is asking European allies to significantly increase their contribution with land, air and naval forces.

Despite this, it is not about a full U.S. withdrawal from NATO, but about a redistribution of responsibilities within it.

The process has already moved beyond the stage of theoretical discussions. The Pentagon is currently analyzing the U.S. military presence in Europe to determine which forces and infrastructure will remain on the continent.

At the meeting held in Brussels on November 17, Colby said he hoped this process would be completed by December 1. Meanwhile, Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson has indicated that the U.S. administration’s message is that Europe should take on most of conventional deterrence by 2028.

This deadline is seen as difficult to meet, because building European military capabilities requires time, considerable funds, production of new weapons systems and personnel training.

An analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) shows that the Pentagon is assessing several scenarios for cutting U.S. capabilities in Europe.

Among the possible measures mentioned is reducing American fighter jets participating in NATO defense plans from about 150 to 100. Also under discussion is the withdrawal of eight refueling aircraft and cutting maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15.

Cuts to the contribution of American strategic bombers and naval units supporting Europe’s defense are also being considered.

European allies’ main concern is the risk that the United States will reduce its military presence before continental countries have built the necessary capabilities to compensate for this gap.

Such a scenario could weaken the defense of the Alliance’s eastern flank for a period, especially in the face of threats that may come from Russia.

Bloomberg assesses that this situation could offer an advantage to Vladimir Putin. This is because the existence of the U.S. nuclear umbrella does not necessarily mean protection against conventional risks, including a limited military attack, violation of a member state’s borders or hybrid operations.

Another significant aspect concerns the defense industry. Although Washington wants Europe to increase its military independence, the Trump administration does not want U.S. companies to be left out of major European armament programs.

Reuters reports that Colby recently called on European partners to keep doors open for the U.S. military industry, underlining the importance of advanced systems such as the F-35 fighter jets.

Europe thus faces a dilemma: to strengthen its military autonomy, while at the same time not cutting off cooperation and technological reliance on the United States.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is seeking to present this change as an opportunity to strengthen the Alliance. According to him, building a stronger European pillar, with a greater contribution also from Canada, could make NATO more effective and improve the balance between the two shores of the Atlantic.

At the 2025 Hague summit, allies decided that defense and security spending should reach 5% of Gross Domestic Product by 2035. Of this percentage, 3.5% will go to direct military spending and 1.5% to broader security investments.

Nevertheless, the 2028 deadline set by Washington for Europe to take on greater responsibilities is much earlier than the 2035 target for meeting the new financial commitments.

Ultimately, the debate over “NATO 3.0” is not only about sharing the financial burden of defense, but also about the future of European security and the Alliance’s ability to counter threats at a time when relations with Russia remain tense.