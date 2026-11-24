Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has publicly apologized to the company’s employees, acknowledging that he violated the code of ethics and saying his behavior harmed his family and colleagues.

In a one-hour meeting with staff held on November 24, he initially maintained a measured stance, but the conversation then turned into a confrontation with criticism and complaints.

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“I made some terrible mistakes,” he said, adding: “I was unfaithful to Lori, I hurt my children and, of course, I hurt all of you.”

According to The New York Times, the head of the technology giant said he is undergoing psychotherapy. He stressed that the violation was even more unacceptable because he himself had drafted part of the company’s code of ethics.

Huang admitted that his actions led the board to consider whether he should remain at the helm of Nvidia, a process that ended with his resignation on November 11.

However, he returned to duty and during the meeting tried to push back against claims that his return had come as a result of political influence or interference.

He flatly denied that he had returned because he was seen as a technology figure who stands above the law and the code of ethics. He also dismissed claims that U.S. President Donald Trump had pressured Nvidia’s board to bring him back.

“That is completely untrue,” Huang declared.

According to him, the board made the decision after a thorough review of the circumstances and the gathering of facts. He added that leaders had also received assurances from the Trump administration that he did not pose a national security risk and that he deserved a second chance.

During the same meeting, Huang also responded to criticism of his management style, rejecting reports that he is an authoritarian and abusive boss.

He also defended Nvidia’s organizational structure, in which he has about 60 direct reports, and pushed back against criticism of this management model.

Huang said he does not believe in succession planning in the company’s leadership, because in his view this practice would imply that some executives are considered more important than others.

The meeting marked a notable moment for the head of Nvidia, who besides apologizing for his own actions also tried to clarify the circumstances of his return to the top of the company.