Petrit Malaj, Albania’s ambassador to Kosovo, said that Kosovo was also a participant in the historic act of the declaration of Albania’s Independence on November 28, 1912 in Vlora, which, according to him, demonstrates the shared bond in the aspiration for freedom and statehood.

During the ceremony organized in Pristina to mark November 28, Malaj stressed that the national flag, more than a century after it was raised, reminds us not only of our origins but also of the responsibility toward the generations to come.

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“114 years ago, in Vlora, Ismail Qemali and the men of the National Awakening raised the red-and-black flag, giving life to a centuries-old aspiration. Kosovo was also present in that historic act, as living proof that the ideal of Albanian freedom and statehood knew no regional borders. Today, more than a century later, this flag reminds us not only where we come from, but above all what responsibility we have before the generations to come,” Malaj said.

He underlined that relations between Albania and Kosovo stem from shared history, language and heritage, while their importance, according to him, lies in turning this bond into concrete cooperation and development.

Malaj reiterated that Albania will continue to support Kosovo in strengthening its statehood, its international subjectivity and its path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

“Albania has supported and will continue to support Kosovo in consolidating its statehood, in strengthening its international subjectivity and in the aspiration for full integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions. For us, this support is not merely a political stance, but a strategic conviction based on the common national interest, for a strong, democratic, secure and internationally integrated Kosovo,” he said.

Albania’s ambassador to Kosovo expressed gratitude for the experience gained during his diplomatic mission in Kosovo, stressing that beyond institutional engagement, he leaves Pristina with friendship, respect and cherished memories.

Malaj said that during his stay in Kosovo he always felt welcome and thanked the heads of institutions, colleagues, the diplomatic corps, international organizations and civil society representatives for the support provided.

“When I came to Pristina, I came with the responsibility and privilege of representing the Republic of Albania. Today, after this mission, I leave with much more than the experience of an ambassador. I leave with sincere friendships, with mutual respect, with memories that will remain alive in my mind and heart, and above all with the feeling that in Kosovo I was always welcome,” Malaj declared.

Kosovo’s President, Justina Shiroka-Pula, said that the red-and-black flag represents not only the Albanian state but also the entire Albanian nation, symbolizing history, sacrifice and efforts across generations for freedom.

At the ceremony marking November 28, she said that Albanians, even in the most difficult historical periods, did not give up their language, identity and the right to live free and independent.

“It is a symbol of the Albanian state, but also of our entire nation, wherever Albanians live. It reminds us of our history, the efforts of generations, sacrifices and the struggle for freedom. It reminds us that even in the most difficult times, Albanians did not give up their language, identity and the right to live free and independent,” she said.

President Pula also recalled the contribution of patriots from all Albanian regions to the declaration of Albania’s Independence on November 28, 1912, mentioning Hasan Prishtina, Isa Boletini and others who united around the ideal of a free Albania.

She stressed that November 28 is a fourfold holiday for Kosovo, including Flag Day, Albania’s Independence, the birthday of the legendary commander Adem Jashari and the first public appearance of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

Speaking about the KLA and its former leaders who are facing judicial proceedings in The Hague, the president stressed that its war was just and for freedom.

“When its leaders are facing justice in The Hague, we do not give up on historical truth. No judicial process can diminish the right of the people of Kosovo to freedom and the sacrifice on which it was built,” the president declared.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, said that the Republic of Kosovo is an independent state, but not disconnected from the Albanian nation, while he described relations with Albania as fraternal and strategic.

Kurti recalled the genocide of 1998-1999 in Kosovo, the liberation war and the declaration of Independence on February 17, 2008.

He said Kosovo aims to develop alongside progressive democracies and to become part of NATO and the European Union.

According to him, the Republic of Kosovo stands on its own, but is not disconnected from the Albanian nation; therefore, relations with the Republic of Albania have always been considered fraternal and strategic for the entire nation, but also for peace and security in Southeast Europe.

The prime minister announced that a total of 190 agreements between Kosovo and Albania have been signed, implemented or are in the process of implementation, covering various fields of importance to the citizens of both countries.

“A total of 190 agreements between Kosovo and Albania have been signed, implemented or are being implemented. They include important fields for the lives of our citizens: education, the economy, energy, infrastructure, agriculture, health, security, culture, diaspora and many other areas,” Kurti declared.

He also stressed the importance of relations with Western allies, singling out the United States of America, European Union member states, the United Kingdom, Canada, Turkey, Japan and Switzerland.