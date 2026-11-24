Tragedy in the skies over Turkey: Military helicopter crashes during training, 5 soldiers lose their lives

The afternoon of Tuesday, November 24, was marked by a serious incident in Eskisehir, Turkey, when a military helicopter crashed while carrying out a training flight. As a result of the accident, the five soldiers on board lost their lives.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense officially confirmed the news, clarifying that the AS-532 Cougar aircraft had taken off from Eskisehir to carry out a training mission, but suffered an accident en route.

Të lidhura None found

In its first statement, the ministry said search and rescue teams had managed to locate the helicopter’s wreckage and had begun work in the crash area. A short time later, it was announced that none of the five military personnel on board had survived.

Several rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, while Turkish authorities are expected to clarify the circumstances and factors that led to the helicopter crash.

As for the AS-532 Cougar helicopter, it is known as a multi-purpose, twin-engine military aircraft built for troop transport, medical evacuation and search-and-rescue missions.

This model is operated by a crew of three and, depending on flight conditions, can carry between 20 and 29 fully equipped soldiers or six wounded on stretchers.

Its maximum speed ranges from 249 to 282 kilometers per hour, while its operational range reaches about 573 kilometers. Beyond transport duties, some variants of the helicopter can be armed with machine guns, rocket launchers and anti-ship missiles.

This is the second fatal accident involving a military helicopter in Turkey within a span of about two weeks.

On November 12, another military helicopter, this time an S-70, crashed in the Yesilirt region of Malatya province. Four soldiers died in that accident.

In the previous case as well, the Turkish Ministry of Defense stressed that the causes of the crash had not yet been determined.