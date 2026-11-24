Rexhino Çekrezi receives another term as vice president of the American Chamber of Commerce

Tirana, 24 November 2026 – Members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Albania re-elected Rexhino Çekrezi as vice president for the next two years.

He begins his new term with a clear vision: “More business with America, from an American Business Fair in Tirana to a delegation to SelectUSA, and a Chamber that firmly defends fair competition.”

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“Engaging in dialogue does not mean accepting everything,” Çekrezi said before the vote.

An entrepreneur educated in Utrecht and at Imperial College London, Çekrezi leads recycling activities at Çekrezi Metal and is co-founder of Trifolium, thus combining the real economy with innovation.