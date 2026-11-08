Video: 250 Palestinian couples celebrate their marriages amid the ruins and camps of Gaza

Amid the aftermath of war, destroyed buildings and camps filled with displaced families, a mass wedding ceremony was held in Gaza.

Dozens of Palestinian couples gathered at the same event to begin a new chapter in their lives, bringing an unusual atmosphere of joy to the territory hit hard by the conflict.

Të lidhura None found

The event was organized by the United Arab Emirates’ humanitarian mission, “Operation Gallant Knight 3,” and brought together brides and grooms from different parts of Gaza.

According to the organizers, the ceremony aimed to convey a message of love, hope and renewal in a place where residents still face the consequences of war every day.

Videos released from the event show the couples celebrating their marriages, while the ruins of buildings and the tents sheltering families displaced from areas of fighting can be seen in the background.

Although a ceasefire took effect in Gaza in October last year, Israeli airstrikes have continued almost daily, maintaining a high level of tension and uncertainty.

The conflict erupted after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Around 1,200 people were killed during the attack, while another 251 were taken hostage.

Following the attack, Israel launched a broad military offensive in the Gaza Strip against Hamas. Data from Gaza’s Ministry of Health states that more than 74,640 people have died during the war.

In a reality marked by destruction and loss, the mass wedding became a rare moment of joy for the couples and their relatives, showing Gaza residents’ efforts to continue living and start anew.