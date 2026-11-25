Sali Berisha said the euro’s decline against the lek was seriously harming the country’s economy, particularly production, exports and investment.

At a roundtable on what the opposition calls the “narco-euro,” the leader of the Democratic Party said the impact of criminal money on the economy was more destructive than the consequences of the financial pyramid schemes of the 1990s.

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Berisha cited Eurostat data showing that the euro and the dollar had depreciated against the lek by 33% and 35%, respectively. He claimed that such levels had not been seen even in major drug-producing countries.

“Today, narco-euros are having dramatic consequences, more destructive than the pyramid schemes of the 1990s. In none of the major drug-producing countries, such as Colombia and others, has the euro depreciated to these levels. In Colombia it is 8%, in Mexico 12%, while in other countries it fluctuates between these figures. According to this study, in Albania it reaches 33% or 35%,” Berisha said.

The DP leader linked the lek’s strengthening to a decline in industrial production and a contraction in exports. According to figures he presented, industrial production in Albania has fallen by 15.3% over the past five years, while exports dropped by 28% from 2022 to 2025.

He claimed that large sums of criminal origin were circulating in the Albanian economy and cited the money discovered in Peqin as an example.

“The euro’s decline is caused by narco-euros, by those rooms full of euros you saw in Peqin. Here in Tirana, there are hundreds of places like that, hidden in apartments, as well as hundreds and hundreds of crates and containers underground. This fall in the euro is a terrible tax on exports, production and investment,” Berisha said.

According to him, the depreciation of the European currency particularly burdens exporters, as they pay wages, raw materials and other expenses in lek, while receiving their revenues in euros.

“An investor looking to come to Albania has to factor in a 30% tax due to the depreciation of their money. Every exporter, too, who pays all their expenses in Albania in lek and receives profits in euros, has to reckon with the fact that euros are worth 30% less than before,” the Democratic Party leader said.

Berisha warned that the impact went beyond financial losses for exporting companies. In his view, the depreciation could change the structure of the economy by weakening production and hindering the country’s industrialization.

“This is a major blow to Albanian production and exports, as well as to the economic structure itself. It is a blind force that hits production, deindustrializes the country and halts the industrialization process,” Berisha concluded.