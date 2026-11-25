Von der Leyen: Albania is making impressive progress toward the EU, with another 338 million euros for three countries in the region

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, praised Albania’s progress toward EU integration, describing its pace on the path to membership as impressive.

Speaking at the EU-Western Balkans Summit, she described enlargement as a strategic necessity for Europe. Von der Leyen noted that countries in the region are already seeing tangible benefits before membership, thanks to the Growth Plan and their gradual integration into the European single market.

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“Enlargement is a strategic necessity for Europe, and the current momentum is tangible. The negotiations we are conducting put us on track to open and close more than 100 chapters this year. This is extraordinary progress, achieved at a decisive moment.

As you have also mentioned, the world around us is changing rapidly. A stronger and more united Europe will be better able to respond to challenges. We must use this momentum to advance toward membership, which requires commitment from both sides.

We are seeing encouraging steps forward. Montenegro is approaching the end of its accession negotiations, while Albania is moving toward its goal at an impressive pace. Earlier this month, we presented roadmaps for both countries, setting out priorities and clear milestones for the work ahead. We want other countries to follow the same path.

At the same time, we are making preparations within the Union as well. We have analyzed the impact enlargement will have on our institutions, policies and budget, because it must be successful for both current and future members.

I believe we should not wait until membership to bring our citizens and economies closer together. That is why we have gradual integration and the Growth Plan: we want Western Balkan countries to enjoy more benefits from our single market sooner.

To that end, we are opening up several sectors as countries in the region undertake reforms to ensure a level playing field. The European Union is supporting these reforms with funding, and results are beginning to show.

Four Western Balkan partners are now part of SEPA, the Single Euro Payments Area, which enables faster and lower-cost money transfers.

The “Roam Like at Home” initiative is also moving forward. Last month, negotiations on this issue began with Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo. These are tangible benefits for citizens, delivered before membership.

We aim to do more. Early next year, we will open dialogues on gradual integration with each partner, tailored to its needs. The goal is to identify further opportunities for each country within our single market.

Deeper integration goes hand in hand with reforms, and that brings me to the Growth Plan.

This year, implementation of the plan has gained momentum. A year ago, partners had completed 38% of the planned reform steps. That figure has now risen to 63%.

These reforms bring tangible change and will enable Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia to receive a further 338 million euros in the coming weeks.

Another important part of this process is bringing Western Balkan countries closer to one another, where progress is also being made.

Trade between countries in the region has increased significantly, while qualifications are being recognized more widely across borders. Regional roaming helps people stay connected, while green corridors speed up trade.

All these developments demonstrate the importance of regional cooperation. Ultimately, the success of enlargement will be judged by its impact on people’s lives: more opportunities for young people, more businesses able to grow and trade across borders, and greater confidence in the future,” Von der Leyen said.