Fuel tanker explodes on highway near Cairo: 30 dead and 15 injured

A tanker truck carrying petroleum products overturned and exploded on a regional highway in the Giza region, near Cairo. At least 30 people were killed and 15 others injured in the accident.

Reuters, citing Egypt’s Ministry of Health, reported that the rollover triggered a major fire, which quickly spread to nearby vehicles.

Të lidhura None found

The incident occurred in the Al Waraq area, above Tunnel 10 on the Cairo Ring Road, in a densely populated area. Images from the scene show the large fire and the damage caused by the explosion.

Firefighters, Civil Protection forces and rescue teams were dispatched to the area as part of the emergency response.

39 ambulances deployed; injured taken to hospitals

The Ministry of Health made 39 ambulances available to transport the victims and provide first aid to the injured.

The injured were taken to three local hospitals for treatment. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered nearby hospitals to remain on high alert following the accident.

The Egyptian Red Crescent also provided support to those affected by the tragedy. The Ministries of Health and Social Solidarity are closely monitoring developments.

Civil Protection forces managed to extinguish the fire, while authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Cause of the accident still unknown

Authorities have not yet determined why the tanker driver lost control or what caused the vehicle to overturn.

The exact number of vehicles caught in the fire has also not been made public. No further details have been provided about the medical condition of the 15 injured people.

The investigation is ongoing. With its tragic death toll, the accident ranks among the most serious incidents reported recently in the Cairo area.