The war in Ukraine continues as Poland considers a no-fly zone near the border amid rising tensions after the attack in Libya

The conflict in Ukraine continues, with no concrete sign that the fighting will stop, while diplomatic efforts to reach a peace agreement have yet to produce results. Ukrainian drone attacks and Russian missile strikes continue, heightening concerns that tensions could spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Against this backdrop, Poland is considering establishing a no-fly zone near its border with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked several commercial facilities in the Kyiv region overnight, killing one person.

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The situation has also worsened around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy company, said the plant had lost its external electricity supply following Russian attacks.

Another flashpoint has emerged in Libya following the November 22 attack on Russian vessels in the port of Benghazi and the surrounding waters. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Libyan army announced that two service members had died after succumbing to injuries sustained in the attack. According to the Libyan newspaper Al Wasat, forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar are ready to launch a counterattack.

The incident has created another source of confrontation, as international powers have expressed differing positions on the developments.

France has supported Ukraine’s action, stating that Kyiv exercised its right to self-defense. Moscow, on the other hand, has backed Libya’s position and its right to respond following the deaths of the two service members.

As negotiations to end the war in Ukraine continue, the latest attacks and the confrontation in Benghazi show that the consequences of the conflict are increasingly affecting relations among other international actors as well.