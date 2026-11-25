A new phase of river restoration projects in Kosovo has begun following the decision in April this year to ban the concreting of rivers. This was announced by Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning Fitore Pacolli.

Pacolli announced that memorandums of cooperation have been signed with the municipalities of Klina, Obiliq, Kamenica and Mamusha. The agreements provide for river restoration and the implementation of Nature-Based Solutions.

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The memorandums were signed under the IWRM-K Program, co-funded by the Government of Switzerland and the Government of Kosovo, the minister said.

The approach aims to preserve ecosystems and reduce flood risk by ensuring that interventions respect the rivers’ natural flow, Pacolli stressed.

Planned measures include restoring vegetation along riverbanks, removing obstacles that disrupt the natural flow, and expanding the space available to rivers.

Klina, Obiliq, Kamenica and Mamusha will be the first municipalities to implement this model. The aim is for it to serve as a standard for future water projects in Kosovo.

Additionally, a guide setting standards for Nature-Based Solutions is expected to be drafted within six months in cooperation with the IWRM-K Program. The guide will be applied to river restoration projects across the country.

“We are putting an end to practices that damage rivers. We invest only in solutions that protect nature and our citizens!” Pacolli said.