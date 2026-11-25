The costs of building new individual homes rose by 1.5 percent in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter. Compared with the same period last year, costs increased by 5.1 percent, according to data from the State Statistical Office.

From the second to the third quarter of 2026, material costs rose by 0.8 percent, while labor costs increased by 2.8 percent.

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Year over year, material costs in the third quarter rose by 3.6 percent, while labor costs increased by 8.2 percent.