Air travel for Thanksgiving is becoming less appealing to many Americans amid high ticket prices and repeated failures in U.S. air traffic control systems.

A Reuters report says that on November 13, a problem with a router at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) disrupted communications at air traffic control centers. As a result, flights nationwide were grounded for nearly five hours, affecting more than 18,000 flights and approximately one million passengers.

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A few days later, United Airlines experienced a major technology outage, while the automated system Delta Air Lines uses to weigh and balance aircraft also failed. The problems caused delays to more than 2,000 flights and heightened travelers’ concerns ahead of one of the busiest periods of the year.

Travelers are also facing pressure from ticket prices. Kayak data shows that two weeks before the holiday, a round-trip domestic flight ticket cost an average of about $469. That is 57% more than during the same period last year.

Hopper says some of the increase is linked to higher jet fuel prices, driven by the war with Iran. According to the platform, tickets for Thanksgiving and Christmas are at their highest levels in a decade.

Dinez Jackson, 51, is among the travelers who changed their plans. She could not afford the roughly $1,500 cost of flying with her two children from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Dallas, Texas. The price was more than double what she had previously paid for similar trips.

Jackson initially waited, hoping prices would fall. But after the flight disruptions on November 13, she decided to drive, even though the journey takes about 17 hours.

“When this happened on Friday, I thought: Yes, I’ll rent a car. I’m definitely going to drive,” she said. Jackson added that she expects chaos for those traveling by air.

Forecasts show that passenger numbers will be lower than last year. U.S. airlines expect about 29 million travelers from November 20 to 30, compared with the 31 million forecast a year earlier.

Despite this, major carriers are preparing for a substantial number of travelers. United Airlines plans to carry more than 6.6 million passengers over 12 days, while American Airlines expects about 8 million and has scheduled 4% more flights than in 2025.

According to Cirium, U.S. airlines are operating an average of 2% more flights this holiday season, while the number of available seats has increased by 1%.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), meanwhile, expects to screen about 3% fewer passengers during this year’s holiday. In 2026, the agency has not screened more than 3 million people on a single day; last year, that level was reached on eight occasions.

FAA Administrator Brian Bedford said last week that the agency was close to identifying the root cause of the router failure. On November 17, the FAA announced it had halted the installation of additional routers.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that about 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles during the six days of the Thanksgiving holiday. That is slightly fewer than the 81.6 million travelers recorded a year earlier.

Changing plans is bringing more customers to ground transportation. Wanderu reported that flight disruptions gave the company its busiest day of the year so far, while bus bookings for Friday rose 16% compared with last year. Flix North America also recorded 17% more bookings.

Amtrak expects to set another record in 2026, following the 1.2 million trips the rail company recorded during last year’s Thanksgiving holiday.